Patrick J. Costello
Patrick J. Costello, age 54, of Eastlake, passed away on October 24, 2020. He was born in Cleveland, on December 21, 1965. He was a proud and loving son, brother, uncle, and dear friend who will be greatly missed by many. Through the years, Patrick had a passion for cars and enjoyed restoring cars. Above all of his greatest joys was his family especially his nieces and nephew whom he shared a special bond with. Patrick is survived by his mother Barbara Costello (nee Kostreba), brother Tim (Lisa) Costello, nieces Caroline and Chloe, and nephew Timothy Jr. Patrick also leaves behind a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father John J. Costello and his brother Michael Costello. Visitation will be on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 4 to 8pm at Monreal Srnick Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 10:00am also at the funeral home. Interment to follow at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon.


Published in News-Herald from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
