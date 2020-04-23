|
|
Patrick M. Acton age 71, passed away April 17, 2020 at Hillcrest Hospital. He was born June 30, 1948 in Cleveland. Pat was a Cleveland Police Officer from Oct. 30, 1969 – June 29, 1997, and was an avid golfer and bowler.Pat was the loving husband of Diana (nee Stasick); dear father of Jon (Jamie), Matthew; loving grandfather of Carter, Abigail, Ethan, Landon, Brock, Asher; brother of Edward (Sharon), Mark (Missy).Private services were held. Burial was at All Souls Cemetery. Contributions in memory of Pat may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or . Please leave condolences at www.brickmanbros.com
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 26, 2020