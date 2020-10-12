Patrick Owen Grady, 66, of Greer, S.C. passed away on October 11, 2020.A native of Pinellas County, Fla., he was a son of the late Ralph John and Helen Lou Grady. Mr. Grady enjoyed cooking, music, oil painting and cars.Surviving are his wife, Laura Michelle Triplett Grady of the home; one daughter, Melissa Grady of Willoughby; one grandson, Gabriel Grady and one brother-in-law, Greg Triplett.Mr. Grady was predeceased by one brother, Dennis Grady.The family is at the home.Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com