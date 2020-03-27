|
|
Private Family Services for Patrick Paul Heidenthal, age 84, were held at St. Mary Cemetery in Painesville. Mr. Heidenthal was born October 28, 1935 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania to Eugene and Elizabeth (Smego) Heidenthal. He passed away March 26, 2020 at Tri-Point Medical Center in Concord Township. Patrick was a graduate of Johnstown Catholic High School. He worked for White Motors-Volvo for 45 years as a field service engineer. He enjoyed gardening, bowling, watching westerns, and he especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Sarah “Sally” (Moyer) Heidenthal; sons, Patrick (Kathleen) Heidenthal Jr. of Highland Heights and Gary D. Heidenthal of Mentor; grandchildren, Jessica Fasko, K.C. Heidenthal, Kelli Starick, Ryan Heidenthal and Eric Heidenthal; brothers, Samuel Heidenthal and William Heidenthal; sister, Gloria Dolinski. Patrick was preceded in death by his brother, Eugene Heidenthal; sister, Debbie Heidenthal and his parents.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 28, 2020