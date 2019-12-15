|
Services for Patsy Jane (Orwick) Williams, 89, of Willowick, will be at 2 PM on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby. The Rev. Larry A. Pozza of ShadeTree Community Church will officiate at the service.The family will receive friends from 12 Noon until 2 PM on Saturday, prior to the service.Mrs. Williams passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Kirtland Rehabilitation and Care Center.Born September 22, 1930 in Findlay, she had lived in Willowick for the past 65 years.She was a lifelong member of the Order of the Eastern Star and a member of the International Order of the Foresters. She enjoyed playing Pinochle and bowling with her very dear friends, and enjoyed her weekends of shopping and dining. She was also known for her love of Dietsch’s Candies in Findlay.Mrs. Williams was retired from the former Bailey Meter Company in Wickliffe after 30 years of service.Survivors are her son, William D. (Erica) Barton; daughters, Mary Jo Williams (Philip Barbian) and Linda Williams-Dougher; grandchildren, Keaton, Croix, Daniel, David, Michelle, Vincent, Christine, Laurie, Daniel and many great-grandchildren. She also leaves her sister, Marlene (Joe) Raymer.She was preceded in death by her husband, William H. Williams in 1989. Her son, John Michael Williams and daughters, Susan Barton and Toni Smartt and her sister, Mary Orwick are also deceased.Private family burial will be in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens in Chester Township.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 16, 2019