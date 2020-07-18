1/1
Paul Allan Cirino
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Allan Cirino, age 87, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2020. He was a fifty three year resident of Chester Township and was a mechanical engineer for Lubrizol Corporation for thirty five years. Paul earned his pilots license and enjoyed RC (Radio Controlled) airplanes, archery, running, playing the piano, trains, his yardwork and fixing things. What was most important to him was family and he was known to all as the BEST HUGGER!He was preceded in death by his parents Nicholas and Maurine and his sister Frances Lemming.Paul is survived by his wife Ginny; brother John (Cappy); children Robert (Dina), Chris (Andrea), Sussan, Gary (Susan) and Paul (Mary); and nine grandchildren and one great grandchild.Friends may call at Gattozzi and Son Funeral Home, 12524 Chillicothe Rd. (Route 306 N. of Mayfield Rd.) Chesterland, from 5-7pm on Tuesday July 21st, 2020. (Masks and Social Distancing Required) Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11am on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at St. Anselm Church, 12969 Chillicothe Rd, Chesterland. (Please meet at church. Live stream online available at stanselm.org). Interment Lakeview Cemetery, Cleveland. Online condolences at www.gattozziandson.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gattozzi & Son Funeral Home
12524 Chillicothe Road
Chesterland, OH 44026
4407291906
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 18, 2020
We will all miss you dad. You did well, and provided for all your kids the most love and support anyone can offer. You touched many lives, and brought joy to them all.
Parma Cirinos
Son
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved