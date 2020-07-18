Paul Allan Cirino, age 87, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2020. He was a fifty three year resident of Chester Township and was a mechanical engineer for Lubrizol Corporation for thirty five years. Paul earned his pilots license and enjoyed RC (Radio Controlled) airplanes, archery, running, playing the piano, trains, his yardwork and fixing things. What was most important to him was family and he was known to all as the BEST HUGGER!He was preceded in death by his parents Nicholas and Maurine and his sister Frances Lemming.Paul is survived by his wife Ginny; brother John (Cappy); children Robert (Dina), Chris (Andrea), Sussan, Gary (Susan) and Paul (Mary); and nine grandchildren and one great grandchild.Friends may call at Gattozzi and Son Funeral Home, 12524 Chillicothe Rd. (Route 306 N. of Mayfield Rd.) Chesterland, from 5-7pm on Tuesday July 21st, 2020. (Masks and Social Distancing Required) Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11am on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at St. Anselm Church, 12969 Chillicothe Rd, Chesterland. (Please meet at church. Live stream online available at stanselm.org
). Interment Lakeview Cemetery, Cleveland.
