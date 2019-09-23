|
|
Paul Bellon, age 99. Beloved husband of the late Bernadine. Loving father of Bernard (deceased), Paulette (Kevin) Greaney, and Maria (John Durket). Dear grandfather of Kaitlyn Greaney. Long-time companion of Mary Ellen Paolo. U.S. Navy Veteran World War II. Funeral services Saturday, September 28 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jakubs & Son Funeral Home, 936 East 185 St., where the family will receive friends Saturday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Interment All Souls Cemetery.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 25, 2019