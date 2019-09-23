|
|
Paul Bessel, 73, of Concord Twp., died September 19, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic. He was born July 19, 1946 in Cleveland. Paul was the former Vice President of Nationwide Advertising Service and was a U.S. Air Force veteran who proudly served his country. Since being retired, Paul enjoyed playing golf with his buddies and spending time with his wife and family. Paul loved cheering on his grandchildren’s athletic teams with his daughter, Lindsay, and spending time in Pawley’s Island, SC with his daughter, Gwyndolyn, and grandchildren. Paul cherished the times his entire family was together. Survivors are his wife, Billie Jean; daughters, Gwyn (Dan) Single, and Lindsay (Karl) Busch; grandchildren, Henry, Eleanore, Walden, Harrison, Violet and Scarlet; sister, Jan (Scott) Klemencic; uncle, Donald Shury; nephew, Jason Macko; niece, Tanya (David) Bottaro; and his great nephews, Jackson and Parker. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold A. and Eleanore Bessel. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A funeral service in honor of Paul will be 10 a.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will be at Concord Twp. Cemetery. Send flowers and offer condolences at: www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 25, 2019