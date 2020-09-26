1/1
Paul Borstnik
Paul Borstnik age 95, beloved husband for 12 years of Mira Kosem (nee Adamic) and the late Maria (nee Grum); loving father of Nick (wife Andrea), Marian McMahon, Marina Arko (husband Tom) and step-father of Timothy Kosem (wife Theresa), Christine Vidmar (husband Frank), and James Kosem (wife Hale); devoted grandfather of 19 and great-grandfather of 14; preceded in death by his grandson David McMahon; dearest brother of the late Sonja Fric; dear uncle of many nieces and nephews in Slovenia.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Paul to St. Mary Catholic Church and Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192.Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Paul Friday, October 2, 2020 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 15519 Holmes Ave, Cleveland, OH 44110, from 10-11AM, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11AM. Cremation following by DeJohn Crematory. Private Burial at All Souls Cemetery.Arrangements by The Zevnik-Cosic Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills. Online obituary and guestbook at www.DeJohnCares.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Celebration of Life
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church
OCT
2
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Zevnik-Cosic Funeral Home (DeJohn Flynn)
28890 Chardon Rd
Willoughby Hills, OH 44092
(440) 944-8400
