The family of Paul C. Specht Jr. announces his passing from this world to his eternal resting place with tears of abundance love but not the lack of faith. Paul was born May 17th, 1960 in Conneaut, Ohio, to Paul C. Specht Sr. and Jeannie (Specht) Mundkowsky and was a 1978 graduate of Conneaut High School. In 1978, he met his future wife, Rosalie Mikolay, while they were both working at Fisher’s Big Wheel in Conneaut. Paul and Rosalie joined together in holy matrimony on October 19th, 1985, and later became residents of Painesville, Ohio, where Paul worked as an instrument electrician at Avery-Dennison for over 25 years. Together, they raised two wonderful daughters, Olivia, 23, and Andrea, 21. Wherever he went, Paul touched many lives. He was an active member of St. Mary’s church in Painesville and would also read books to 4th graders at St. Mary’s School in Berea, where he was known simply as "Mr. Paul." When he was not caring for and helping others, Paul enjoyed finding, fixing, and riding Harley-Davidson motorcycles; collecting model trains, Hot Wheel cars, and flashlights; and above all, spending time with his family. Paul is survived by his wife, Rosalie; his daughters, Olivia and Andrea; his Father Paul C. Specht Sr. (Joyce); Jeannie Mundkowsky (Dave); and brothers, Jeff (Debbie), Trevor (Gayle), and Travis (Giovanna); and many other loving extended family members. Calling hours will be held at Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Home in Painesville from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, January 17th. Church services will be held on Saturday, January 18th at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 242 North State Street in Painesville. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to create a memorial in his honor.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 16, 2020