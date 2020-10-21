Paul Douglas Klim, age 66 of Perry, died on October 20, 2020 at his home. He was born on January 14, 1954 to the late Joseph and Josephine Klim. Paul was previously of Hamilton Twp, NJ and lived in Perry for the past 17 years. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and gardener. Survivors are his wife, Theresa "Terry" Klim; son, Robert Klim; and step daughter, Erica Steward; He was affectionately known as "Grand Paul" to Kayleigh, Alexis, and A.J. A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11:00AM at Perry Cemetery, at the corner of Middle Ridge Rd. and Center Rd. Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice of the Western Reserve at www.hospicewr.org
