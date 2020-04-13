Home

Paul D. Quere Sr.

Paul D. Quere, Sr., age 70, of Perry, died Sunday evening at the David Simpson Hospice House in Euclid. He was born April 16, 1949, in Canton, the son of the late David A. and Nancy W. (Eady) Quere and has been a resident of Perry since 1973. Paul was a retired tool and die engineer. Paul enjoyed motorcycling, owning a 1977 Triumph, boating and being on Lake Chautauqua in New York and visiting and being with family and friends. Survivors include three children, Tammy (David) Wynn of Willoughby, Paul (Tracy) Quere, Jr. of Huffman, TX and Renee (Brian) Dielman of Lancaster, SC; four grandchildren, Alec, Benjamin, Austin and Scott; and a sister, Elizabeth (David) Slaybaugh of Dublin. At this time no services will be held. A Celebration of Life will be announced and held a later date. The Fleming & Billman Funeral Directors and Crematory and staff, Jefferson, Geneva, and Ashtabula is privileged to serve the Paul Quere family. Memorial contributions may be directed to the David Simpson Hospice House of the Western Reserve, 300 E. 185th St., Cleveland, OH 44119. Expression of condolences, view obituary or light a candle at fleming-billman.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 14, 2020
