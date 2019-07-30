|
Paul F. Miller was reunited with the love of his life, his late wife, Georgetta (Palko), on July 26, 2019; beloved father of Tabitha (Pat) McFarland, Angela (Leon) Schafer, and Ginger (Shawn) Readence; grandfather of Autumn, Austin, Desirae, Emily, Erin, Anthony, Jamie, and Juliana; son of Joan Ersek (Gene); brother of Doug (Shelly) and Brian (Cindy); dear friend of many. Paul was very active, he enjoyed riding his Harley, traveling, and spending time with his family and his dogs, Jack and Max. He retired from the City of Eastlake and worked part-time for Painesville Twp. Graveside service for family and friends will be held at All Souls Cemetery on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Family will be lined up at the entrance at 12:45 to proceed to graveside.
Published in News-Herald on July 31, 2019