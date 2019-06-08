|
Paul F. Shinhearl, 81, of Concord Twp, born to Paul & Virginia Shinhearl on June 7, 1937 passed away on June 4, 2019. He was born in St. Mary's, PA and moved to Ohio as a young child. He graduated from Willoughby Union High in 1956. Paul worked at Lincoln Electric in Euclid for 38 years, retiring in 1998. His son Michael followed in his footsteps to Lincoln Electric. Paul was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and uncle. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Over the years Paul enjoyed riding his motorcycle, traveling, hanging out at the coffee shop with friends and going to the gym.Paul is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Joanie D. (nee Warner) Shinhearl; his son, Michael; daughters: Lisa Elig, Stacy (Steve) Starcher; his sisters: Nancy Mondok and Lynn Shinhearl Jamesallen; grandchildren: Kelly (Christie) Elig, Carla Elig, Jeremy (Allison) Starcher, Sarah & Nathan Starcher. Paul is also survived by eight great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, extended family and his pets Chico, Mini, Pheabe, Tucker and his bird Dino.Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Paul R. & Virginia E. (Fox) Shinhearl; his grandson, Kyle E. Elig and brother-in-law, Frank Mondok.Family will receive friends Monday, June 10, 2019 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home at 36000 Lakeshore Blvd., Eastlake. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at St. Gabriel Parish, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Rd. Concord Twp. Interment to follow at Chardon Municipal Cemetery.
Published in News-Herald on June 9, 2019