Funeral Mass for Paul Fitzgibbon Hannan, 88, of Cleveland, will be 12 noon Monday, Dec. 30, at Divine Word Catholic Church, 8100 Eagle Road, Kirtland. Mr. Hannan passed away Dec. 24, 2019, at Hospice House of the Western Reserve in Cleveland. He was born in Ogdensburg, N.Y., to the late Richard E. and Helen C. (nee Fitzgibbon) Hannan. Paul received his Bachelor’s degree from Maryknoll of New York and served in the U.S. Army in Heidelburg, Germany. He received his Master’s degree in 1959 from St. Patrick’s College School of Social Work at Ottawa University, Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. Shortly thereafter, he accepted a counseling position at the Center for Families and Children of Cleveland. He advanced through a number of clinical and administrative positions, created and directed the EAP EASE Program, until his retirement in 1994. Paul and two of his colleague established a private practice group in 1972. He was a friend of Bill W. since 1986. He was the beloved husband of 48 years to Catherine M. (nee O’Toole); loving father of Maureen Kate (Joseph) Georndt, and Eileen Mary (Michael) Kitral; devoted grandfather of Benjamin, Daniel, Emily, Sarah, Matthew; brother of Thomas (Kay), and Sister Kathleen (Grey Nun of Sacred Heart) in Philadelphia); and the uncle and great-uncle of many. In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his brother, Msgr. Herbert, William Jay, Richard, Mary (Richard) Dupont, Margaret (William) Dollinger, and Elizabeth; and cousin, Joseph H. (Eileen (nee Stanton, dec.) Gallagher II. Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. Monday until the time of the Mass at the church. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110, or to the . Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 29, 2019