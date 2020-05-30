Paul H. Goble, 90, of Lakeland, FL, passed away May 21, 2020.Paul graduated from Miami University of Ohio, and then obtained his MSc. in chemistry from Ohio State. After serving in the US Army in Japan during the Korean War, he married and settled in Painesville, OH where he worked 25+ years in chemical research at Diamond Alkali Co.Paul was a scientist at heart, taking things apart, analyzing numbers, and fixing things. Paul was active in the Painesville United Methodist Church and was an advocate for social justice issues. He enjoyed photography and developing photos in his darkroom, hosting international families through Friendship Force, US and international travel, building with Habitat to Humanity, and square dancing.In 2011, Paul and his wife Lois moved permanently to Lakeland, FL, after 18 years as snow-birds, and joined the First United Methodist Church of Lakeland.Paul was preceded in death by his parents, brother, sister, and daughter Carol Goble.Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 63 years, Anna Lois Goble, daughter Karen (Frank) Villafana, and nieces and nephews.In his memory, the family suggest a random act of kindness. A celebration of life will be held at a later day.



