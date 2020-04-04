|
Paul Hegreness, 64, of Pueblo West, Colo., formerly of Mentor, Ohio, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in a biking incident. Paul was born Nov. 26, 1955, in Kentucky to Arthur and Bonnie Hegreness. On May 24, 1980, he married Darcy (Devers) Hegreness, from Richwood, Ohio. They met while attending The Ohio State University (Go Bucks!). Paul was a loving husband, dad, and grandpa who put his family and faith first. He served as an elder at Bible Community Church and as a board member of Mentor Christian School. He spent his career in public service as a recreation professional, with 30 years as the recreation superintendent in Mentor, Ohio. He was loved by his co-workers and his work improved the quality of life of many thousands. Paul worked in parks, his family lived in parks (literally), they played in parks, and Paul passed away while enjoying a beautiful day biking with his wife in a park. Paul and Darcy moved to Colorado over four years ago to be close to their sons and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Darcy Hegreness; mother, Bonnie Hegreness; brother, Steve (Anne) Hegreness; sons, Ryan (Amy) Hegreness, Dr. Jeff (Daphne) Hegreness and Eric (Chantalle) Hegreness; and six grandchildren. Due to COVID-19 concerns and restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to the Majestic Baptist Church, 494 Hemlock Dr., Pueblo West, CO 81007 or Mentor Christian School, 8600 Lake Shore Blvd., Mentor, OH 44060. Online condolences: www.MontgomerySteward.com
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 5, 2020