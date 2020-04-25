|
|
Paul J. Kastor, age 96 of Willoughby, passed away April 21, 2020 at Brookdale of Mentor. He was born on July 13, 1923 in Dover, OH.Mr. Kastor had worked as a draftsman for the former Hickok Electric in Cleveland, he was proud to have worked for one company for his whole career. He was a U.S. Army Air Corps veteran. He enjoyed taking road trips from the East Coast to the West Coast with his wife. He also collected coins and model trains.He is survived by his children, George Kastor of Mentor on the Lake, Rebecca A. (Jim) Bidelman of Willoughby, Albert J. (Sharon) Kastor of Chardon, Anne M. Hersh of Concord Twp., and Richard P. (Karen) Kastor of Chardon; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Charles Thomas of Painesville; sister, Barbara Bishop of Illinois and sister-in-law, Blondie Kastor of Reynoldsburg, OH. He was preceded in death by his wife, Irene C. (Deak) Kastor; daughter, Juanita L. Thomas; parents, George J. and Ruth Kastor; brothers, Noel and Russell Kastor and sister, Margaret Kastor (who passed away at age four).In compliance with current public gathering restrictions, a private family service was held at All Souls Cemetery, Chardon, OH.The family requests no flowers, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland 44192; or donate online at www.hospicewr.org.Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mentor, OH. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 26, 2020