|
|
Paul J. Kline, Jr., 77, of Bradenton, FL and Strongsville, OH passed away April 25th at Manatee Memorial Hospital.
He had many friends in the Bradenton area and leaves behind a legacy of sincere desire to help others. Paul was retired from Southwest General Hospital and had many longtime friends there.
He was proud to be a Mason, Shriner, Jesture and Rotarian in the Cleveland area, as well as at his winter home in Bradenton. He was awarded his 50-year Masonic Membership pin in 2018 at the Washington Lodge #58 in West Virginia.
Paul was Chapter President of the Manatee Shriners Club, as well as a member of the Rotary Club of Lakewood Ranch, Elks Club of Lakewood Ranch, and the Moose Club - Anna Maria Chapter. Paul graduated from Perry High School in Perry, Ohio and played football, baseball and wrestled. He graduated from Concord College and earned his masters degree at Virginia Tech.
A huge fan of Cleveland and our sports teams, he carried his Browns, Indians and Ohio State gear when ever possible. Cleveland was his home, his love and his pride!
Paul believed in our savior, Jesus Christ and attended many churches in the area.
Paul is survived by his son, Paul J Kline III; and daughter, Cindy Croft; grandchildren, Stephanie, Lauren, and Brittany; great-grandchildren, Eden Jane and Nolan Charles; sisters, Judy Tannish and Charlotte Kline; brother, Tim (Donna) Kline; and a host of loving nieces and nephews. Special friend, Cindi Samson, has been an honorable ‘Family Member’ for over 20 years.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Lorena (Garrett) Kline; and his sister, Cynthia Gerak.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, May 6th from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Strongsville Rec Center, 18100 Royalton Rd., Strongsville, Ohio.
Published in The News-Herald on May 2, 2019