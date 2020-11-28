Funeral service for Paul J. Simonetti, age 81, will be 12 Noon, Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home, 36000 Lakeshore Blvd Eastlake, where family will receive friends from 10:00 AM until time of service. Interment will be in Willoughby Memorial Gardens.Paul was born on September 10, 1939 in Cleveland to the late Joseph G. and Sophie (nee Lapinskis) and passed away on November 27, 2020.Paul served in the US Army and retired from the City of Willoughby also A1 Limousine.Paul was a handyman that loved western movies, big band music and sitting on his swing. He was a man of his church and loved his family with all his heart.Paul was the beloved husband of 52 years to Audrey K. Simonetti (nee Hallock); loving father of Lori Cervella, Anna Butara (Rick), and Joseph Simonetti, cherished grandfather of Brandi, Michael, Nicholas, and Joseph; proud brother of Joseph Simonetti, Jr., Constance Scott, Frank Simonetti, Josephine Simonetti (deceased), and Vincent Simonetti (deceased).Due to the pandemic masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. If you are unable to attend the service will be available on Jakubs-Waite Facebook page.