Davis-Babcock Funeral Home
4154 Clark Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-1122
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
1930 - 2019
Paul J. Wallace Obituary
Paul J. Wallace, a fifty-plus year resident of Wickliffe, passed away July 31, 2019 at Geneva Shore Nursing Home, Geneva, Ohio. He was 89. He is survived by his son, Kevin; daughter-in-law, Kim (Griffin), of Madison; and granddaughter, Jillian, of Dublin, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Rosemary (Caranci) Wallace. Born February 17, 1930, in Newburgh Heights, to Carl Wallace and Anna Rochnowski, Paul was a 1948 graduate of Garfield Heights High School, and received his undergraduate degree from Baldwin-Wallace College, a Masters Degree from Case Western Reserve University, and completed Doctoral studies at the University of Akron. Paul was a life-long educator, starting as a teacher in 1956, and then guidance counselor for the Euclid City Schools. He was also assistant principal, principal, and superintendent for the Wickliffe City Schools. Additionally, he was superintendent for the Bratenahl Village Schools, and completed his educational career with the Cleveland Municipal School District, retiring in 1991. Paul served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War as a training education and instructional specialist. He was an avid photographer and member of the Photocrafters Photography Club. Paul was also a long time tai-chi instructor teaching for over 20 years at most of the senior centers in western half of Lake County and at Lakeland Community College. Memorial service will be held at 12 p.m., Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Ave., Willoughby. Family will receive friends 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Private interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Chardon Twp. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions be made to Grace Hospice, 7314 Industrial Park Blvd., Mentor, OH 44060. www.davisbabcock.com.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 5, 2019
