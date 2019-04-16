|
Paul ("Doc") passed away March 29, 2019 in Little River, SC, after a 7 year brave battle with cancer.He was born in Cleveland, OH, on Dec. 14, 1941, to the late Clay and Florence Worley.He is survived by his wife, Sue Ann, whom he married in 1977; his children, Jeremy "JP" Worley (Karissa), Scott A. Worley, and Sonya B. Karr (Mike); 6 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren.Celebration of Life Service will be on June 1 at 1 p.m., at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, Mayfield Village, OH. Visitation following service.Paul retired from GE Lighting at Nela Park in Cleveland after 43 years. After four years active duty, Paul stayed in the U.S. Naval Air Reserves and retired with 30 years of service to our country.Paul enjoyed flying radio controlled aircrafts, and was a member of MARCS Flying Club in Mentor and Thompson Propbusters Flying Club. Paul enjoyed many volunteer activities, including Special Olympics and the Cleveland National Air Show. He was also a member of Shallotte River Power and Sail Squadron in Shallotte, NC.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, 435 SOM Center Rd., Mayfield Village, OH 44143.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 21, 2019