Funeral service for Paul Lozensky, 94, of Cleveland, will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Ave., Willoughby. Family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Paul passed away May 31, 2019 in Mentor. Born January 15, 1925 in Spangler, Pennsylvania, Paul lived in Cleveland before moving to Mentor three years ago.Paul was a proud U.S. Army Veteran.Survivors include his daughter, Debra A. (Jay Hustek) Noble; grandchildren, Amelia (David) Martin and Michael (Amy) Noble; great-grandchildren, Rachel, Kyle, Nicole, Olivia, Alicia, and Michael; sister, Julia Lanzillotta. He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen M. Lozensky, in 1987. His parents, Nicholas and Barbara Lozensky; and great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Martin, are also deceased. Burial will be held in All Souls Cemetery, Chardon Twp.Family suggests in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, PO Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192-0002 or donate online athttps://hospicewr.org/tribute. www.davisbabcock.com.
Published in News-Herald on June 2, 2019