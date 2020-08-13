1/1
Paul Matsumoto
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Matsumoto, age 90, of Mentor, passed away August 1, 2020, at home with his family by his side. He was born October 14, 1929, in Vacaville, CA.He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Mitsuko (Akiya); daughter, Paula (Mike); sons, John (Kathy), Rick (Leslie), and Robert (Patti); and sister, Emily (Dexter) Sakai; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kinichi and Misae (Sakata) Matsumoto; and sisters, Lucille Iwamoto and Dorothy Sonoda. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, (www.greaterclevelandfoodbank.org/give-help/donate-online) or Hospice of the Western Reserve, (www.hospicewr.org). A private family service has been held. A celebration of Paul’s life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mentor, OH. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved