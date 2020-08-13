Paul Matsumoto, age 90, of Mentor, passed away August 1, 2020, at home with his family by his side. He was born October 14, 1929, in Vacaville, CA.He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Mitsuko (Akiya); daughter, Paula (Mike); sons, John (Kathy), Rick (Leslie), and Robert (Patti); and sister, Emily (Dexter) Sakai; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kinichi and Misae (Sakata) Matsumoto; and sisters, Lucille Iwamoto and Dorothy Sonoda. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, (www.greaterclevelandfoodbank.org/give-help/donate-online
) or Hospice of the Western Reserve, (www.hospicewr.org
A private family service has been held. A celebration of Paul's life will be held at a later date.
.