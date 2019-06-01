|
Paul Michael Coumos, age 91, passed away on May 30, 2019, in Westlake, Ohio. He was born on December 28, 1927, in West Leisenring, PA, to Mike and Anna Coumos. Paul graduated from Greensburg High School in 1946 and married his high school sweetheart, Eliza Jane Anderson, on November 9, 1949. They were married for nearly 70 years. Paul served in the Pennsylvania National Guard and was called to active duty by the U.S. Army in September 1950. He attained the rank of Sergeant and was honorably discharged in 1952. He worked for Kennametal, Inc. in both Pennsylvania and Ohio, his career spanning 45 years. In 1960 the family moved to Wickliffe, where Paul and Eliza raised their six children and lived in their home for 58 years. Paul was a devoted husband and loving and caring father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. His family was very precious to him, and he enjoyed every one of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Paul had many hobbies. He spoke fluent Spanish and German and was conversant in Greek and several other languages. He enjoyed reading, listening to music, playing musical instruments (harmonica, violin, ukulele, and mandolin), drawing, calligraphy, family genealogy, and being a Facebook friend to keep in touch with his large and ever-growing family. Paul’s strong faith led him to become a member of the parish council, to teach PSR, and to serve as a commentator and a Eucharistic minister. He was a long-time member of the Wickliffe Council of the Knights of Columbus. Family members include his beloved wife, Eliza Jane; loving children, Linda (John) Podhradsky; Eliza Jane (Leonard) Grimm; Paul Jr (Jane) Coumos; Gregory (Polly) Coumos; Margaret (Tom) Angelino; and Randall Coumos; also 26 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren; parents, Mike and Anna Coumos (deceased); brother, Mike (Emily) Coumos; sister, Mary Ann (Brunnel) Klamers (deceased); stepmother, Helen Coumos (deceased), and step-siblings Nick (Diana) Coumos and Louise (Ken) Dintiman. Friends may call at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Avenue, Willoughby, on Monday, June 3rd from 4-8 PM. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, June 4th at 10 AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church (29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe). The officiant will be Fr. David Angelino of Galveston, Texas, Paul and Eliza’s grandson. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery (10366 Chardon Road, Chardon).
Published in News-Herald on June 2, 2019