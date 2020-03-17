|
|
Funeral Mass for Paul Michael Kovach Sr., 78, of Mentor, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Road in Mentor. Father Tom Johns will officiate. Paul passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at his daughter’s residence in North Carolina from a tragic accident. Born July 27, 1941, in Cleveland and was a longtime resident of Lake County. He was a U.S. Army veteran and after years of employment at White Motors, Paul began his career with the U.S. Department of Defense from which he retired in 2004. Paul was the beloved husband of 53 years to Mary P. (nee Amato) Kovach; loving father of Tina M. (David) Kelly, Paul M. Kovach Jr., and Joseph S. (Sheila) Kovach; cherished grandfather of Ashley (fiancé John Coppedge), Kaitlin, Kyle and Dominic; brother of Donna Scalia; uncle to many nieces and nephews; and best friend to Gary May. He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Anne (nee Mushinko) Kovach. Not only a legend in his own mind, but in everyone else’s as well, he lived to make everyone laugh. Always quick to lend a helping hand. He loved hunting, fishing, playing golf, and working with his sons, but most of all spending time with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren. He was a good friend to many, and was always the life of the party. He will never be forgotten. “YA-ZA-BROTHER!” Family will receive friends from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, would be appreciated. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 19, 2020