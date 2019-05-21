Paul R. Gombita, age 82, of Mentor, passed away on May 16, 2019.

Paul was born in Homer City, PA on March 12, 1937 to the late Paul and Anne Gombita.

Paul was an amazing athlete his entire life. He had been in the paper for football, baseball and boxing. In addition, Paul was an avid golfer and enjoyed his weekly bowling leagues. He was a Gold Glove Champion boxer and even had the offer of going professional. Professionally, Paul worked for Basic Aluminum for 50 years. He was known for helping establish a union in 1970 that helped provide pensions and benefits to all the employees at Basic Aluminum. Most of all, Paul was known for his great sense of humor and his heart for giving back to others. He is going to be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Paul was the beloved husband of the late Bobbie Jean Gombita for 52 years; a loving father of Tony (Rhonda) Gombita; a proud grandfather of Paulina and Cassandra; a cherished brother Helen (Bernie) Corbett, Claire (Bill) Harry, of Norfolk, VA; a brother-in-law of Rosalie Gombita, of Pittsburgh, PA; and an uncle to many. He was also predeceased by his siblings Joan Lyons and John Gombita.

Family will receive friends from 2-4 & 6-8 PM on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Monreal Funeral Home 35400 Curtis Blvd. Eastlake.

A funeral service will immediately follow at 8 PM at the funeral home. Published in The News-Herald on May 22, 2019