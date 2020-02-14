Home

Services
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 951-7800
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
12:00 PM
St. John Vianney Church
7575 Bellflower Rd.
Mentor, OH
View Map
Paul R. Kuhn


1959 - 2020
Paul R. Kuhn Obituary
Paul R. Kuhn, age 60, passed away Feb. 13, 2020 at Lake West Medical Center in Willoughby. He was born March 21, 1959 in Missouri. Paul is the loving husband of Nancy (nee Braunlich); dear father of Paul (Erica); stepfather of Deborah (Jamie) Stankus, Shaun and Matthew Stancombe, Kimberly (Robert) Thompson, Brian Tuft; grandfather of Kylan Kuhn, James Stankus, Jaxin, Jakob, and Jalen Stancombe, Lily and Teddy Thompson; brother of Bruce and Robert Kuhn, Sallie Rau, Betty Larison, and the late Calvin Pauley. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 12 Noon at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Rd., Mentor. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Painesville. The family will receive friends at Brickman Bros. Funeral Home, 37433 Euclid Ave., Willoughby on Tuesday from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 16, 2020
