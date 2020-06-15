Funeral service for Paul R. Sturn, age 73, of Willoughby, will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at St. Mary Magdalene Parish, 32114 Vine Street, Willowick (PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH).Paul was born on October 16, 1946 in Cleveland to the late Joseph and Mary (nee Longo) Sturn and passed away on June 14, 2020. Paul served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He was a devoted Catholic and loved to pray the rosary, a member of St. Philomena Church. He was a big Cleveland Sports fan and loved to go to Doo Wop with his late wife Nicolina. Paul is the beloved husband of the late Nicolina (nee Galati); loving brother of Nicholas (deceased), Rose Mary (deceased) Joseph (deceased), John (Br. Angelo, O.S.A.), and Theresa (Bill) Pavlick; uncle of Anthony, Billy, and Michael (Katie) Pavlick; great uncle of Harper. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paul’s name to St. Mary Magdalene Parish. Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery.Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home of Eastlake is handling arrangements.