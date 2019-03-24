|
Memorial services for Paul S. “Frosty” Foresta, 75, of Willoughby, will be at 7 PM on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby. The Rev. T. Christopher Liberati of Willoughby United Methodist Church.The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM on Thursday, prior to the service at the funeral home.Frosty passed from this life on Saturday, March 23, 2019.Born September 17, 1943 in Cleveland, he has lived in Willoughby for more than 48 years.Raised in Chesterland, he was a graduate of West Geauga High School, class of 1961, where he was active in all sports, and earned a baseball scholarship to Kent State University. His passions in life were sports, dogs, softball, golfing, bowling, table tennis, archery, cycling, fly fishing and being outdoors.Frosty was a member of the Geauga Bowman Archery Club, Willoughby Senior Center, The Mad Dog Society, The American Table Tennis Association, The Huffers and Puffers Softball League, and he earned a ring for bowling both a 299 and a 300 game.Mr. Foresta was United States Navy veteran, serving from 1962-1966, where he trained to be a systems analyst. He worked as a field engineer for General Electric, Figgie International and Honeywell/Bull. He will be missed by his daughter, Paula (Byron Roland) Collins; son, Paul (PJ) Foresta, Jr.; his granddaughter, Tierney Collins and his companion, Carolyn Moore and her family. He also leaves many friends and colleagues.He was preceded in death by his parents, Al and Florence Foresta and brother, James Foresta.In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the Geauga Bowman Archery Club, 12525 Sperry Road, Chesterland, Ohio 44026 or The Lake Humane Society, 7564 Tyler Boulevard, Unit E, Mentor, Ohio 44060.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 26, 2019