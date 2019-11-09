|
|
Paul Samuel Jenkins, age 81 years, died at his home in Mentor, on All Souls Day, November 1, 2019.Paul grew up in North Olmsted, Ohio. He became an Eagle Scout and graduated from North Olmsted High School, class of 1956. Paul then received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Architecture from Cornell University, where he participated in the ROTC program and served in the United States Army. Paul continued to work for an architectural firm in North Olmsted, Ohio.Paul was raised in a devout Methodist family. He was a member of the Mentor United Methodist Church and assisted with Sunday School for many years. He also enjoyed services in a local Baptist Church.Paul enjoyed reading Scripture and listening to Christian music. In the past he traveled to the Rev. Billy Graham revivals.Paul was preceded in death by his father, Gilbert Auxter Jenkins who died January, 1984, and his mother, Roma (Unger) Jenkins who died January 29, 1990.He is survived by his first cousins, Judith Jenkins George of Greencastle, Indiana, (her son, Gerald George of Portland, Oregon), and Joann Jenkins Hubenka of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the Davis-Babcock funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby. Visitation will be from 10-11 AM on Tuesday morning, prior to the service at the funeral home.Private family burial will be at Sunset Memorial Park in North Olmsted.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Paul to the Mentor United Methodist Church, 8600 Mentor Avenue, Mentor, OH 44060.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 10, 2019