|
|
Paula E. (nee Santa Maria) Cicigoi, of Wickliffe, peacefully passed away at home on September 2, 2019, at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Angelo Cicigoi for 59 years. Loving mother of Kenneth (Amy), Karen (deceased), Victoria (Perry) Kibby, and Barbara (William) Toth; loving grandmother of Kelsey and Tyler Cicigoi, Vincent, Anthony, Nicholas and Isabella Kibby; step-granddaughter, Tricia and step-great-granddaughter, Lillia. Further survived by sister, Ursula; and sister-in-law, Valerie. Dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. Paula was an active member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish and was a member of their Altar and Rosary Guild. No visitation. Family and friends will meet on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. for a 12:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe. Interment will immediately follow at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made in Paula’s memory to the Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box, 72101 Cleveland, OH 44197. Arrangements by Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home of Wickliffe (440) 943-2466. To leave condolences for the family, please visit: www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 4, 2019