|
|
Paula (Arnez) Hauptman, age 88, passed away April 1, 2020, at Slovenian Home for the Aged in Cleveland, OH where she had been a resident since October 2013 with Alzheimer’s. Born October 15, 1931, an identical twin to Helena, in Jesenice, Slovenia, her favorite childhood memory was helping her mother decorate cookies at the family bakery in Jesenice for the holiday feast of St. Nicholas. She fled her homeland in 1945 after losing her father and oldest brother. Paula spent four years in a refugee camp in Spittal, Austria with her siblings and immigrated to the United States in 1949. Initially, she resided in Milwaukee, WI, then a few years later, moved to Cleveland with Helena, where the Slovenian community was more active. She married Ivan Hauptman in November 1955 and within 10 years, their home in Richmond Heights was filled with four children. It was important to her to keep the Slovenian language alive in the home, along with the religious and holiday customs as a foundation. She loved to work, especially in the garden and the kitchen. She enjoyed preparing meals and pastries celebrating holidays and special occasions with family and friends. Paula’s activities in the Slovenian community included singing in the choral group Korotan, being an active member of St. Mary Church and Altar Society, and Slovenska Pristava Pensioner’s Club. Paula is survived by her husband of 64 years, Ivan Hauptman; children, Tony (Vida), Margaret (Thomas) Luzar, Maria (Evan) Nunnally, and Peter (Karen); grandchildren, Joshua, Daniella, Elizabeth (Richard), Lauren (Ben), Peter A., Diana (Matt), Bradley, Alex and Mark. She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Pavla Arnez; siblings, Marija (Janez) Grum, Peter, Anton (Marie), twin sister, Helena (Felix) Gaser; and infant child, Joseph. Dear aunt and great aunt to many.Services will be private due to Covid-19. Contributions may be made in memory of Paula to St. Mary’s Church, 15519 Holmes Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110, Hospice of Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110, Slovene Home for the Aged, 18621 Neff Road, Cleveland, OH 44119, Cleveland Food Bank, 15500 S Waterloo Rd., Cleveland, OH 44110. Arrangements by the Zevnik-Cosic Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 5, 2020