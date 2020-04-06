|
Paula J. McBurney, born June 9, 1939 in Painesville, Ohio, passed away in Seminole, Florida April 2, 2020, at age 80, after complications from a recent surgery. Paula Tompkins was raised in Fairport, Ohio and graduated Fairport High School in 1957, completing nursing school in 1960. She served in many nursing capacities specializing in nursing homes and taking a lead role in running a Painesville facility. A lifelong animal lover, Paula cared for cats, dogs, and horses, later working with veterinarians and volunteering at animal shelters. She married the love of her life, Dr. Richard McBurney, and lived with him in Painesville, Dallas, and then retiring in Naples, Florida. An avid golfer, the southpaw once recorded a hole-in-one. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. McBurney; and father; mother; brother; and step-daughters, Nancy Klingenberg and Pamela McBurney. She is survived by her sister; and step-son, Richard McBurney (Cindy); grandson, Bill, of Australia; grand-daughter, Kristy Sabol (Steve) of Perry, Ohio; and grandson, David Klingenberg (Jennifer), of Mentor, Ohio; and her six great-grandchildren, Dylan, Mallory, Beau, Bryce, Stella, and Sydney. Additionally, she joins her dozens of loving pets, too many to list, but Rascal, Faun, and Singer were among her favorites. In lieu of flowers, Paula would ask you to donate to a local animal shelter.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 7, 2020