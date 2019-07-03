|
Memorial services for Paula Jean Freed, 68, of Madison Township, will be at 3 PM on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Cornerstone Friends Church, 2300 Hubbard Road, Madison. Pastor Mark Winner will officiate at the service.Friends may call at the church one hour prior to the service.Paula passed away Saturday, June 30, 2019 in Madison Township.Born August 1, 1950 in Cleveland, she was a longtime Eastlake resident before moving to Madison Township three years ago.She attended Crossroads Community Church and formerly attended Parkside Church in Bainbridge Township and the First United Church of Christ in Eastlake. She enjoyed playing the piano and volunteered for many years as an assistant leader with several local Girl Scout Troops.Paula was employed as a teacher’s aide by the Lake County Board of MR/DD, working at Broadmoor School in Mentor for more than 40 years.Survivors are her brother, Terence A. Freed of Mentor and her niece, Chelle Freed and her family of Buckeye, AZ.She was preceded in death by her parents, John Richard “Dick” and Enid (Burow) Freed.Private family interment will be in Mentor Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions Cornerstone Friends Church, 2300 Hubbard Road, Madison, OH 44057.Arrangements entrusted to Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, Willoughby.
Published in The News-Herald on July 4, 2019