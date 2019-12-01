|
A Celebration of Life for Paula Louise Smith, 82, of Willoughby, will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at The Abbey in Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave. (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), Willoughby, followed by a Memorial Service at 2 p.m. Paula passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. She was born in Baltimore, Ohio. In her younger years, she modeled for the New York Modeling Agency in Columbus, earning the title of Miss Southeastern Ohio 1959. After moving to Willoughby in 1968, she proudly became a mother to Kyla and Courtney. She enjoyed fishing, going to the beach, horses, playing pinochle with her group of friends and making delicious meals for her family.Paula was an executive assistant at Hospice of the Western Reserve in Cleveland from 1984 to 2002. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her grandchildren, Mandi and Savannah. Paula is survived by her daughters, Kyla (Jon) Morocco of Seminole, Fla., and Courtney (Josh) Werling of Willoughby; granddaughters, Mandi (Greg) Greeson of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Savannah Sumph of Willoughby. She is now at peace with her family who have preceded her in death, her mother and step-father, Mildred and Rocco Dibari; father, Paul Court; and twin sister. Paula will be laid to rest at Maple Hill Cemetery in Stoutsville at a later date with her family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to David Simpson Hospice House. To leave condolences for the family visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 15, 2019