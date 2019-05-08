|
|
Paulette A. (nee Kisroczy) Stofko, 67, of Mentor, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at her residence in Mentor. She was born October 30, 1951, in Cleveland. Paulette was a member of St. Bede the Venerable Church in Mentor. She enjoyed being with her family, playing with her nieces and nephew, and her animals. Mrs. Stofko retired from Menorah Park in Beachwood and National Acme in Cleveland. She was the beloved wife of 48 years of John J. Stofko; sister of Gay Citraro, Lois (Steve) Brodeur, Maddy Owens, and Belinda Kisroczy Zajac; and aunt of many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.Paulette was preceded in death by her parents, Adelbert and Theresa (nee Valentino) Kisroczy; brother, John (Bonnie, dec.) Kisroczy; and brothers-in-law, Joe Citraro and Bob Owens. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, order flowers, or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on May 12, 2019