Paulette A. Stofko
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paulette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paulette A. (nee Kisroczy) Stofko, 67, of Mentor, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at her residence in Mentor. She was born October 30, 1951, in Cleveland. She was the beloved wife of 48 years of John J. Stofko; sister of Gay Citraro, Lois (Steve) Brodeur, Maddy Owens and Belinda Kisroczy Zajac; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Paulette was preceded in death by her parents, Adelbert and Theresa (nee Valentino) Kisroczy; brother, John (Bonnie, dec.) Kisroczy; and brothers-in-law, Joe Citraro and Bob Owens. Family will receive friends from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor, with a Celebration of Life service to be conducted at 6:30 p.m. To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visitwww.MCVfuneralhomes.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
6330 Center Street
Mentor, OH 44060
(440) 255-1655
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved