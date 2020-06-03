Paulette A. (nee Kisroczy) Stofko, 67, of Mentor, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at her residence in Mentor. She was born October 30, 1951, in Cleveland. She was the beloved wife of 48 years of John J. Stofko; sister of Gay Citraro, Lois (Steve) Brodeur, Maddy Owens and Belinda Kisroczy Zajac; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Paulette was preceded in death by her parents, Adelbert and Theresa (nee Valentino) Kisroczy; brother, John (Bonnie, dec.) Kisroczy; and brothers-in-law, Joe Citraro and Bob Owens. Family will receive friends from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, north of Route 2), in Mentor, with a Celebration of Life service to be conducted at 6:30 p.m. To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visitwww.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.