Paulette C. Stipan Guelker, 71, of Wickliffe, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.She was born November 30, 1947 in Ohio and had been a lifetime resident of Lake County.Paulette loved to shop and go to garage sales. She had a passion for painting and loved spending time with her dogs, Bear Bear and Bingo. Paulette was a homemaker and loved to make people laugh. She especially loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Edwin G. Guelker; children, Carolyn Ables-Jocloin (Jeff), Eva Ables-Simmons (Keith), William Lewis (Pam), Kimberly Lewis-Gilbert (Jason); grandchildren, Angel Ables, Victoria Lewis, Kayli Gilbert, Andrew Gilbert, Megan Blackwell, and Reese Blackwell.Paulette was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Olga (Lovick) Stipan; brother, Victor Stipan; sisters Carol (Kitty), Susan (Gertie), Joan, Nancy, Shirley, and Olga.A Celebration of Life will be held at Vineyard Community Church, 1928 E. 300th Street in Wickliffe from 2 to 6 p.m., Sunday, March 24, 2019. Minister Michael J. Currier will officiate.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 17, 2019