Mass of Christian Burial for Pauline E. Walsh (nee Sepkovic), age 96, of Mentor, will be held at 12:00 p.m. Monday, October 5, 2020 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe. Mrs. Walsh passed away October 1, 2020 and was born on March 26, 1924 in Dickerson Run, PA to the late John and Dora (nee Budner) Sepkovic.Pauline moved from Pennsylvania to Cleveland in 1943 and worked for Picker X-Ray where she assembled cables for mobile field X-Ray units used by the allied forces during WWII. She also authored a training manual to be used by employees and users of the machines.Pauline loved her family and especially enjoyed spending time with her three grandchildren and later in life her four great grandchildren. She liked feeding and watching the different birds that would come to her bird feeders. She enjoyed tending to her little flower gardens on her porch. She loved dogs of all kinds and was an avid reader. After losing her eyesight, she found pleasure in listening to various books on tape to pass the time.Pauline was the dearest mother of Deborah (James) Horner and Edward (Jeri) Arent; devoted grandmother of Matthew (Laura) Horner, Rachel (Frank) Herchick, Scott Arent and great grandmother of four.She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James; her brothers, John (Elaine) Sepkovic and George (Veta) Sepkovic and her sisters, Josephine (Walter) Ritz and Dorothy (Anthony) Young.The family will receive friends at The Orlando-Donsante-Previte Funeral Home 29550 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe on Monday, October 5, 2020 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. (Masks Required with Social Distancing and Occupancy Limits). Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Twp.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Pauline’s memory to the Cleveland Public Library for the Blind 17121 Lake Shore Blvd. Cleveland, OH 44110.To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.orlandodonsanteprevitefh.com
