News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Behm Family Funeral Home
26 River Street
Madison, OH 44057
(440) 428-4401
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline L. Snyder


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Pauline L. Snyder Obituary
Pauline L. Snyder, 91, of Perry, passed away June 10, 2019 at The Lantern of Madison. Born September 10, 1927 in Clearfield, PA to Sherman and Alice (Caldwell) Kephart, she moved to Perry in 1955.Pauline devoted her life to her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family will always treasure her love.She was a member of the Perry United Methodist Church, and was Treasurer of the Perry Schools for 24 years, retiring in 1992.She is survived by her daughter, Jennie (Danny) Akers of Wooster; her son, Larry (Shirley) Snyder of Perry; grandchildren, Olivia (Jay) Bodnar, Victoria Price, Laura Snyder, Brian Snyder, Trisha (Matt) Miller, Heather (Ryan) Few, Shannon (Tanner) Topp; and 11 great-grandchildren. She is preceded by her husband, Walter; great-grandson, Taylor; parents; and brother, Richard Kephart.Pauline’s family would like to thank friend and neighbor, Larry Hackley and his family, for the years of assistance they gave to Pauline.Final resting place will be at Perry Cemetery. The family suggests sending contributions to Perry Fire Department, 3742 Center Road, Perry, OH 44081.Behm Family Funeral Home 26, River Street, Madison, OH is assisting the family. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com
Published in The News-Herald on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Behm Family Funeral Home
Download Now