Pauline L. Snyder, 91, of Perry, passed away June 10, 2019 at The Lantern of Madison. Born September 10, 1927 in Clearfield, PA to Sherman and Alice (Caldwell) Kephart, she moved to Perry in 1955.Pauline devoted her life to her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her family will always treasure her love.She was a member of the Perry United Methodist Church, and was Treasurer of the Perry Schools for 24 years, retiring in 1992.She is survived by her daughter, Jennie (Danny) Akers of Wooster; her son, Larry (Shirley) Snyder of Perry; grandchildren, Olivia (Jay) Bodnar, Victoria Price, Laura Snyder, Brian Snyder, Trisha (Matt) Miller, Heather (Ryan) Few, Shannon (Tanner) Topp; and 11 great-grandchildren. She is preceded by her husband, Walter; great-grandson, Taylor; parents; and brother, Richard Kephart.Pauline’s family would like to thank friend and neighbor, Larry Hackley and his family, for the years of assistance they gave to Pauline.Final resting place will be at Perry Cemetery. The family suggests sending contributions to Perry Fire Department, 3742 Center Road, Perry, OH 44081.Behm Family Funeral Home 26, River Street, Madison, OH is assisting the family. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com Published in The News-Herald on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary