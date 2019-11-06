Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coral Ridge Funeral Home & Cemetery
1630 SW Pine Island Road
Cape Coral, FL 339912150
(239) 283-0540
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Presley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline R. Presley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pauline R. Presley Obituary
Pauline R. Presley, 76, of N. Ft. Myers (formerly of Chardon), passed away peacefully at Hope Hospice of Cape Coral with her family by her side. Beloved wife to William Presley; mother to Ralph and Wendy (John) Sintic; siblings, Dan (Linda) Walker, Patricia (Walt) Presley, Kathy (Ray) Wilson, Ron Walker; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by parents, Arlean “Ruth” and London “Butch” Walker. Pauline worked as a bartender at various locations in Lake County where she met many people and touched many lives. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family suggests contributions to Hope Hospice, 2430 Diplomat Pkwy E, Cape Coral, FL 33909.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -