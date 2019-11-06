|
|
Pauline R. Presley, 76, of N. Ft. Myers (formerly of Chardon), passed away peacefully at Hope Hospice of Cape Coral with her family by her side. Beloved wife to William Presley; mother to Ralph and Wendy (John) Sintic; siblings, Dan (Linda) Walker, Patricia (Walt) Presley, Kathy (Ray) Wilson, Ron Walker; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by parents, Arlean “Ruth” and London “Butch” Walker. Pauline worked as a bartender at various locations in Lake County where she met many people and touched many lives. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family suggests contributions to Hope Hospice, 2430 Diplomat Pkwy E, Cape Coral, FL 33909.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 10, 2019