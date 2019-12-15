News-Herald Obituaries
DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
28890 Chardon Road
Willoughby Hills, OH 44092
440-516-5555
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
28890 Chardon Road
Willoughby Hills, OH 44092
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul Croatian Church
1369 East 40th Street
Cleveland, OH
View Map
Pave Smolic Obituary
Pave Smolic, 71, of Cleveland, passed away suddenly on Saturday, Dec. 14. He was born Jan. 22, 1948 in Slunj, Croatia.Pave was the proud owner of Smolic Tire which he opened in 1995.He is survived by his loving wife, Kate; his children: Zdenko (Carrie), Zdenka Smolic-Hughes (Daniel), Milan (Stacie), John (Tina) and Stanley (Junelynn); his grandchildren: Justin, Nicole and Matthew Hughes, Guiliana, Lauren, Johnny, Drazen, Danica and Darijo; his sisters: Barbara Valentic and Roza Vukovic; and many nieces and nephews.Family will receive friends to pay tribute and celebrate the life of Pave at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28990 Chardon Road (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91), Tuesday, Dec. 17 from 3-8pm. Funeral Mass, Wednesday, 10 AM at St. Paul Croatian Church, 1369 East 40th Street, Cleveland (Please Meet at Church). Interment All Souls Cemetery in Chardon.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 16, 2019
