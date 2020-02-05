|
|
Pearl G. Bollenbach, 92, passed away February 3, 2020 in Concord Township. She was born June 28, 1927 in the Bronx, New York to Axenty and Justina Gritzan. Pearl was a homemaker. She was a member of the Fairport Harbor Senior Citizen Center and was an avid bingo player. She enjoyed scuba diving, which she learned to do at age 62 and had over 60 dives. Pearl also enjoyed boating, skiing and loved traveling the world. Pearl is survived by her daughter-in-law, Cynthia Choi of California; nieces and nephews, Stephen Gritzan, Eugene Gritzan, William McKee, Christine McKee Murer; niece-in-law, Laura Bollenbach; nephews-in-law, Robert Bollenbach and Steven Bollenbach. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene D. Bollenbach in 2006; son, Karl H. Bollenbach in 1995; her parents; and siblings, Anne, Nell, Steven, Stella, and George. Friends may call 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Spear Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville, OH. Interment will be in St. Vladimir’s Russian Orthodox Christian Cemetery in Jackson, New Jersey.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 6, 2020