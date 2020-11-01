Services for Peggy L. (Troglin) Bennett, 77, of Willoughby, will be at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby.The family will receive friends from 9:30-11:30 AM on Wednesday, prior to the service. Social distancing guidelines and occupancy limits will be enforced, and masks will be required at the funeral home.Mrs. Bennett passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Kirtland Rehabilitation and Care Center.Born August 30, 1943 in Pikeville, TN, she has lived in Willoughby for the past 60 years.Her world revolved around her grandkids, and they meant everything to her. A day didn’t go by that she didn’t see them. Mrs. Bennett was employed at the Deepwood Center in Mentor.Survivors are her daughters, Tracy Zettle and Lisa Bennett; grandchildren, Kara and Michael Gillespie, Caitlyn Zettle, Erin Pate, Richard Woessner, III, Taj, Silas and Gabriella Feiler and great-grandchildren, Emmett and Alice Pate. She also leaves her former son-in-law, Richard Woessner, Jr.She was preceded in death by her husband, Verlin E. Bennett in 1990.Final resting place will be in Willoughby Memorial Gardens.