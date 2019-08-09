Home

Peggy Lue Lawson

Peggy Lue Lawson Obituary
Services for Peggy Lue (nee Judy) Lawson, 75, of Mentor, will be 11 a.m. Monday at Victory Lane Assembly of God, 7550 Bellflower Rd., Mentor.Mrs. Lawson passed away Aug. 9, 2019.She was born March 29, 1944, in Baltimore, Md.She was the mother of Michael A. (Sandy) Leonard, Sandra K. (Robert) Sidley, and Misty L. (Eric) McFarland; grandmother of Christine, Erin, Cassandra, Caitlin, Jennifer, Robert Lee, and Lee; great-grandmother of Lydia and Remme; sister of Jack (Kitty) Judy and Bonnie (Bob) Humphreys; and aunt of nieces and nephews. Peggy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lee M. Lawson; and parents, Garmon and Helen (nee Wratchford) Judy.Family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the church. Burial will be in Mentor Cemetery.Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor.To leave condolences for the family and order flowers visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 10, 2019
