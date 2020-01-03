|
|
Dr. Peggy (Sanborn) Young, 93, of Roaming Shores, died peacefully December 28, 2019 at her home. She was born August 5, 1926. Born and raised in Lake County, Ohio, Peggy went on to earn advanced degrees at Baldwin-Wallace College (BS), Case Western Reserve University (MA), and Kent State University (PhD). Her professional career included years faithfully serving others as a psychologist and school district administrator in numerous Lake County districts. Peggy loved to spend time with family and friends near and far. She loved a good book, enjoyed crafts, found joy in writing, and was often seen smiling with a dog on her lap. Survivors include her sons, Philip (Pam) Young and Don (Judy) Young; grandchildren, TJ (Eduardo Moreno) Young, Amanda (Jason) Kopcsak, Jessi (Ray) Vulinec, Daniel (fiancé, Danielle Villanueva) Vanatta and Don M. (Kristy) Vanatta; and 13 great-grandchildren. Preceding Peggy in death are her husband, Rev. Philip Percy Young; son, Timothy; her brothers, Don Sanborn and Jack Sanborn; and her parents, Philip and Josephine Sanborn. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will be at Mentor Cemetery. Send flowers and offer condolences at: www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 5, 2020