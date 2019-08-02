Home

Penelope A. “Penny” (Calvey) Combs, age 73, of Chardon Twp., OH, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 20, 1945 in Cleveland, OH. Mrs. Combs was a retired Registered Nurse, long-standing member of the Lake County Medical Alliance, counselor and confidant to all, and most importantly, proud mother and grandmother. Penny enjoyed being with her family and friends, especially when she could cook for them. She loved to celebrate, putting great effort into making holidays and birthdays special. She also loved raising orchids, doing crossword puzzles, and making chicken noodle soup and Oreo pancakes for her grandchildren. Survivors include her husband of 45 years, Dr. Steven P. Combs; children, Patrick E. Combs, Katie (Martin A.) Miller, Meghan A. (Neal Goldenberg MD) Combs MD and Bridget C. Combs MD; grandchildren, Lilian Miller, Lucille, Naomi, and Gabriel Goldenberg. Preceding Penny in death are parents, Eugene and Betty Calvey (Kral); and brother, Kevin Calvey. The family will receive friends 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019 at Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. The funeral mass will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 8560 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Please meet at the church. Entombment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Chardon, OH. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cleveland Catholic Charities, 1404 E. Ninth Street, 8th Floor, Cleveland, OH 44114-1722 or Forbes House, P.O. Box 702, Painesville, OH 44077. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 11, 2019
