|
|
Pennelope “Pennie” Riha, age 76, of Concord Twp., passed away September 27, 2019. She was born in Cleveland, on September 1, 1943, to the late Eugene and Roberta Maher. Pennie is survived by her sons, Vince (Danielle) Riha IV and Michael (Lisa) Riha; her grandchildren, Anastasia, Bryce Jr., Noah, Vincent, and Nicholas Riha; siblings, Roberta (Chuck) Riley and Chris Maher. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Vincent John Riha III; son, Bryce; brother, Buddy Maher. Visitation will be on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. Services will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10 a.m. also at the Funeral Home.
Published in News-Herald on Oct. 2, 2019