It is with great sadness that the family of Penny Sustar announces her passing on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the age of 80 years. Penny will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 60 years, Dan and their children, Dan Jr. (Mary Jo), Jim (Rachel) and John (Nancy). Penny will also be fondly remembered by her seven grandchildren: Alyssa (Nick), Jason, Zack (Amber), Madison, Jacob, Michael and Brooke, and by her 6 great grandchildren Mathew, Mckenzie, Kaylee, Dominik, Jesse and Alivia; also by her brothers: Chuck (Rhonda) Koenig and Ric (Pat) Koenig and her brother-in-law Don Smrdel. Penny was predeceased by her brothers, John Koenig Jr. and Jeff Koenig; and by her parents, John and Josephine Koenig.Penny led a happy and fun loving life. She was a devoted wife and mother. The family enjoyed many trips to local lakes and parks with others from the Wickliffe area. She worked as a tax preparer and owned her own business for many years. A few of Penny’s many interests were the arts and being involved in her church. She spent many years organizing and participating with the church theater group, “The Mount Carmel Players".The Sustar family will receive friends from 4-8 PM Tuesday August 4, 2020 at Monreal Srnick Funerals and Cremations, 35400 Curtis Blvd, Eastlake, OH 44095.Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Mt Carmel Church on Wednesday August 5 at 10 AM. Burial to follow immediately after at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon.